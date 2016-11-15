‘Respect children’s right, strive for their overall development’

B.S. Patil, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka and administrative judge of Kalaburagi district, has called upon the people to respect children’s rights and strive for their all-round progress. He was addressing a function at D.S.M. Pandit Rangamandir to celebrate Children’s Day here on Monday.

The event was organised jointly by the District Legal Services Authority, the District Bar Association, the Zilla Panchayat, the Department for Women and Child Development and the Children Protection Cell.

“Apart from Constitutional provisions, there are many enactments for protecting children’s rights. We, as society, have a greater role to play in protecting children’s rights. We must strive for the all-round progress of our children by creating a conducive environment for them to flourish,” Mr. Patil said. Terming children as precious national asset, he called upon the people to protect and help develop children for a better tomorrow.

Principal District and Sessions Judge and president of District Legal Services Authority B.V. Patil administered oath for protecting and developing children. He appreciated the organisers for accommodating a miracle-exposing programme at the children’s day celebrations.

“So-called black magic and miracles are being used to exploit children and subject them to sexual abuse. It is essential to scientifically know the tricks behind black magic so that we can protect our children from potential dangers,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, who presided over the function, gave a brief description on the measures and initiatives taken by the district administration for protecting children from crimes. “As a step ahead, we are planning to have a coordination committee which includes representatives from various departments,” he said.

Bar Association president B.R. Patil, District Children Welfare Committee president Mallikarjun Duttaragaon, Childline nodal centre director Lingaraj Konin, Deputy Director for Women and Child Development Shrikanth Kulkarni and others spoke.

Aruna Shaha and Fr. Subjeeth were felicitated for their significant service in the field of children protection. Srishaila Ghooli, Shivasharanappa Mulegaon, Nagendrappa, Premananda P. Chincholikar, functionaries of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, exposed the tricks behind miracles and black magic.

Earlier, a colourful procession, with around 500 children in various costumes, was taken out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle to Dr. S.M. Pundit Rangamandir.