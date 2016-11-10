‘Rename Bengaluru Rural district after Tipu’

Bengaluru Rural District should be renamed after the 18th century warrior king Tipu Sultan, former Chairman of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath said here today.

Mr. Dwarkanath, who was the main speaker at the 267th birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan in the city, said Tipu Sultan was born in Devanahalli situated in Bengaluru Rural District and the State government should rename the district after the “nationalist ruler, who fought against the British”.

Regarding Tipu Sultan as a “visionary”, who sowed the seeds of the silk industry in the region, Mr. Dwarkanath said it was the production of silk which fed the people of the region when crops like tomatoes and potatoes had failed. He also urged the State government to take steps to start a chair after Tipu Sultan in University of Mysore.

Referring to the campaign against Tipu Sultan by the BJP, Mr. Dwarkanath said there was enough evidence to prove that the the ruler was a true nationalist and a patriot, which is determined by his dogged opposition to the British rule. The forces that were carrying out a vilification campaign against Tipu and trying to brand him “anti-national” were themselves “anti-national”, he said.

Earlier, Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan and said the ruler may have been a follower of Islam, but was a secularist.