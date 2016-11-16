‘Rains expected over next five days in Mysuru district’

The Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa, the weather monitoring station at Naganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru, predicted rains over the next five days.

“Light rainfall may be expected from November 16 to 20 in Mysuru district. The day temperature is expected to be 31 to 32 degrees Celsius while night temperature will be 16 to 19 degrees Celsius,” said a statement issued by the weather station located at University of Agricultural Sciences farm in Naganahalli on Tuesday.

Research associate at the station N. Narendra Babu told The Hindu that the northeast monsoon, which has failed to take off earlier this year, appears to have been activated holding out some promise of rains. Most of the parameters needed for rains, including high day time and night time temperatures, besides high humidity, are indicative of rains. “The night temperature has remained high in the last few days. So, there is a possibility of some rain,” he said.

