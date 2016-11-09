‘Post-restructuring, the Siddaramaiah Cabinet has become very weak’

Post its restructuring in June — when a total of 14 Ministers were dropped — the State Cabinet has become very weak, the former Minister, V. Srinivas Prasad, has said. Addressing the gathering at Swabhimana Samavesha in Nanjangud on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad, who has parted ways with the Congress after he was dropped from the Cabinet, recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that he was restructuring the Cabinet to make it more effective.

To make the Cabinet more effective, he should have appointed people, who are are dynamic and have a mass appeal, the Dalit leader said.

“But, who has he appointed after dropping me? Priyank Kharge. Is he more popular than me?” he asked. He went on to add that Pramod Madhwaraj had replaced Vinay Kumar Sorakke, a seasoned politician from Udupi, whose community has been backing the Congress for a long time. Mr. Prasad also criticised the CM’s decision to accommodate M.R. Seetharam at the cost of S.R. Patil, a veteran politician. Mr. Prasad also found fault with the entry of Santosh Lad, Kagodu Thimappa and Ramesh Kumar in Cabinet.

Referring to the removal of Dinesh Gundu Rao as the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and his subsequent appointment as the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee , Mr. Prasad wondered what work Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao would do when KPCC President G. Parameshwar himself had no work. The restructuring of the Cabinet — which Mr. Prasad likened to the “Tughlak durbar” — appeared to be aimed at “finishing” the Congress, he said.

He also launched a personal attack on Mr. Siddaramaiah calling him a “disgrace” to the State. Referring to the Chief Minister’s “body language” when the people approach him with representations, Mr. Prasad said Mr. Siddaramaiah lacks “culture” and does not come across as a “civilised” person.

He described as a “political joke”, R. Roshan Baig’s remark that Minister for Public Works H C Mahadevappa would be the next CM. He likened Mr. Baig to Uttara Kumara in Mahabharatha.