‘Political polarisation after upcoming polls’

The former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, said here on Thursday that there would be a polarisation of political forces in the country after the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The Janata Dal(Secular) supremo was in town to attend a private programme.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Gowda said that the political scenario is expected to change with a major polarisation of secular political forces taking place after the elections in these States.

Mr. Gowda said that he would tour Karnatala to strengthen the base of his party ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

He said JD(S) will contest all 224 Assembly constituencies in the State.

He said he would not like to comment on the Supreme Court’s recent orders on the Cauvery issue. Mr. Gowda said he was deeply saddened by the apex court’s earlier order and that had prompted him to go on a hunger strike.

Reacting to a query about the former ministers being dropped from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet recently, the former Prime Minister said that V. Srinivas Prasad, C.M. Ibrahim and Satish L. Jarakiholi are his old friends and they should decide to join the JD(S).