‘Opinions of users will be sought to develop Bhujanga Park’

Pramod Madhwraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, and Oscar Fernandes, Rajya Sabha member, inaugurated a pergola called Vishranthi Dhama at Bhujanga Park here on Wednesday.

The pergola has been constructed in the western side of the park at a cost of Rs. 2 lakh, provided by a private firm under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) undertaking.

Bhujanga Park, that covers six and a half acres of land, is one of the few large lung spaces in the city and attracts many walkers in the mornings and evenings. The pergola is 10 ft. by 10 ft. and has benches where 15 persons can sit comfortably.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhwaraj said that all efforts would be made to develop the park after collecting the opinions of those who use it.

Mr. Fernandes recalled that as a child he had played in the park and so had an affinity to it today. He assured the people that he would ensure funds were provided from his MP’s Local Area Development Fund if a proper developmental was made available to him.

D. Manjunathaiah, Commissioner, Udupi City Municipal Council, said that the pergola would offer walkers shelter in case of sudden rain when they came to the park for a walk and added that it could also be used to rest if one got tired. “People can also sit here and spend time relaxing in the evening. Another pergola, also developed under CSR funds provided by another private firm, was likely to be inaugurated at the park next week, he said.

Meenakshi Bannanje, president, Udupi City Municipal Council, Sandhya Tilakraj, Vice-President, Harish Kini, Congress leader, and others were present.

Bhujanga Park, covering six and a half acres of land, is one of the few large lung spaces in the city