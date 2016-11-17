A.H. Vishwanath, veteran Congress leader and former minister, said that all political parties contested elections with black money.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Vishwanath said that black money is not only in the form of notes but also in the form of land, gold and others and that it is not easy to wipe out black money. .

He said that by banning higher denomination notes the PM could not bring in revolutionary changes in the country’s economy and wipe out black money as claimed. Those who possess black money have already found ways to convert it into white, he said.

Janardhan Reddy, BJP leader, is performing his daughter’s marriage with an approximated expenditure of over Rs. 600 crore, he said and asked the BJP whether he is performing the marriage with hard-earned money.

Taking strong exceptions to the jayantis being celebrated by the government, he said that government should not hold any Jayanti except Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

He said that development works would be hampered owing to jayanti celebrations of different personalities.

He said that he had opposed celebrating Basava Jayanti when he was the Minister in the S.M. Krishna Cabinet saying that Basavanna had taught us work is worship.