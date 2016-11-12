‘No news on availability of new Rs. 500 notes’

The newly-introduced Rs. 2,000 note, which was made available across all bank branches here on Friday, had purportedly reached the currency chests in Mysuru days before the Centre demonetised old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
Highly-placed sources in the banking industry told The Hindu that the notes had been despatched to the chests before November 8 but strict instructions had been given to the authorities “not to disclose the matter until further orders”.
“But, there is still no accurate information on when the new Rs. 500 notes will arrive to the chests and the banks. Even senior officers are unapprised of the matter,” they add.
The new currency notes of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 were reportedly designed and printed at the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd. (BRBNMPL), the Reserve Bank of India’s currency printing press, in Mysuru.
