‘My work has been recognised’

Tejaswi Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, has expressed happiness after being chosen for the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Mr. Kattimanni, who was born in Alwandi village of Koppal district, has had a long journey in the field of education before taking up the coveted post of Vice-Chancellor of IGNTU.

After completing his basic education and degree in Gadag and obtaining a master’s degree in Hindi from Karnatak University Dharwad, he joined as Assistant Professor in Karnatak College, Dharwad. Later he joined as Professor and Head of the Department of Hindi in Karnatak University. From there, he joined Moulana Azad National Urdu Central University, Hyderabad, and set up a Hindi department there.

“With my vast experience in administration at all levels, I was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of IGNTU in 2014. I am happy that the government has recognised my contributions to the field of education and chosen me for the award”, he told The Hindu .