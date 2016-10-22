‘Moved NGT to prevent destruction of environment’

Uday Suvarna, who has moved the Chennai bench of the National Green Tribunal over sand extraction, said recently that his only objective is to prevent the destruction of environment at Harady and Baikady villages.
Mr. Suvarna said he has been fighting against reckless sand extraction in the river since 2006. Besides posing a threat to the environment, it is also damaging houses in the two villages, he said.
He had approached officials but there was hardly any action on the issue and he and five other villagers were forced to approach the tribunal on May 10.
The tribunal issued a stay order on sand extraction in all Coastal Regulation Zone areas of Udupi district on May 17. The stay is still in force. He said there was no connection between his fight against reckless extraction of sand and his working as an employee at a fish meal plant owned by the Minister of State for Fisheries and Youth Empowerment and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj.
