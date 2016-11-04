‘More awareness needed about free legal aid services’

The Member Secretary of Belagavi District Legal Services Authority, Kiran Kini, has stressed on the need for creating adequate awareness about free legal aid services and about the advantages in settling disputes at Lok Adalats conducted by the Authority.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said free legal aid services were available to needy members of public belonging to economically poor and underprivileged sections such as devadasis, sex workers and individuals below 18 years old both at taluk and district centres, besides at State and national-level authorities. The authority had been conducting Lok Adalats every second Saturday of a month. Yet, not many were aware of it.

Recently, in view of the Supreme Court’s direction to conduct door-to-door awareness campaign in villages, the Belagavi DLSA has involved university faculty and students, students of law colleges and social workers in carrying out such a campaign in 35 of the nearly 300 villages under 56 Gram Panchayats in Belagavi taluk. Also, legal aid camps were being conducted at Gram Panchayat centres.

He said the efforts taken by Belagavi DLSA has put it second from the top in the State, after Bengaluru Urban district, in settling disputes in Lok Adalats. From February till today, 2,15,784 cases were disposed of, which included 20,357 pre-litigation disputes referred to it by various courts.

Mr. Kini said the DLSA sittings were held every day on its premises in the new court complex. The disputes were being disposed of in two or three sittings and within a month.

He said the government was funding the DLSAs to meet the cost of court fee and honorariums to advocates. Around Rs.30 to Rs.40 lakh was being paid to them every year for their services. As of now, 78 senior and young advocates were on the panel of DLSA.

Belagavi District Legal Services Authority can be contacted on Ph: 0831-2423216 or Member Secretary on M: 9483467397.