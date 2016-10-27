‘Modi misleading people about growth figures’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans to launch an agitation against the Union and State governments highlighting their alleged anti-labour and anti-farmer policies.

K. Prakash, State committee member of the CPI(M), said here on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not implemented his poll promises and was misleading the people by giving false information about the country’s economic growth.

He alleged that the Union government had failed to create jobs for the unemployed youth though the National Democratic Alliance had promised to create one crore jobs every year if they were voted to power. In 2015-16, the government created just 1.35 lakh jobs while the unemployment rate in urban areas was 11.24 per cent and in rural areas it was 9.18 per cent.