‘Mahadeva Prasad, a rare breed of politician’

People from different walks of life and leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad on Tuesday.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami led with the tributes and described him as a rare breed of politician who was efficient, honest and committed. The seer recalled his political career and growth over the last 25 years and paid tributes to his leadership qualities which was evident in his electoral victory for five consecutive times from the Gundlupet constituency in Chamarajanagar district.

“He was a regular participant in most of the programmes of the Suttur Mutt and his sudden demise is a distressing development’,” the seer said.

The district unit of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha described him as a senior political leader with immense experience whose untimely death has left a void in the political field.

Mahasabha president H.V. Basavaraj Hinkal said Mr. Prasad had contributed immensely to the development of the State and the region and the community has been bereft of a strong leader.

The Mysuru Rural District Congress Committee cancelled its programme for the day and instead organised a condolence meeting and offered tributes to the departed leader.

Senior Congress leaders, including the former MP A.H. Vishwanath, MLAs Vasu, H.P. Manjunath and M.K.Somashekar and others paid tributes. Similarly, the former Minister S.A. Ramdas of the BJP paid tributes and recalled his friendship and long association with him since college days and said the demise of Mr. Prasad has let a void in politics.

Contribution recalled

The contribution of Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad towards wildlife conservation has been recalled.

Conservation biologist Sanjay Gubbi said that it was because of his support and active involvement that Bandipur Tiger Reserve became the first national park in the country to get the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) notified.

It may be recalled that though Mr. Prasad initially had misgivings about the concept when the draft notification was issued and had aired his concerns, he participated in the public hearing and supported the initiative. Farmers in the meeting had aired their concerns about how their livelihood would be impacted owing to restrictions, but Mr. Prasad Prasad allayed those fears and got public backing.