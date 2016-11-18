‘Let co-op. banks accept old notes’

Karnataka Central Co-operative (KCC) bank chairman I.S. Patil has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to allow co-operative banks to accept the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from farmers wishing to repay crop loans.

Mr. Patil told reporters on Thursday that the circular, issued on November 8 by the RBI, banning co-operative banks from accepting old notes has created hardships for both the banks and farmers.

He said 1.25 lakh farmers have obtained medium-term crop loans to the tune of Rs. 335 crore from KCC bank under the zero per cent interest scheme in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag districts. So far, the bank has received only Rs. 43 crore in repayment. Farmers want to repay the amount in time in order to avoid having to pay 14 per cent interest, but the restriction imposed by RBI on co-operative banks has come as a major hurdle, he said.

Co-operative banks are working as per the guidelines issued by the RBI and they should be treated on a par with nationalised commercial banks, he said. If the restriction is not lifted, both farmers and the banks will be in deep trouble, he said.