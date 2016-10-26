‘Law and order machinery in State paralysed’

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has said that the law and order machinery in the State has become paralysed under the Congress regime.

He was addressing a meeting of the Backward Classes Morcha of the BJP district-unit on Tuesday. Referring to the incident of the gang-rape of a minor girl at Sakrebailu near here, Mr. Eshwarappa said that incidents of sexual assault on minors are being reported regularly now.

Commenting on the incident of an armed-gang that indulged in a spree of violence at J.P.N. Nagar, R.M.L. Nagar and Clerkpete on October 13, he said that the accused in the case are still at large. “Illegal mining of sand has continued unabated in the State and prompt officials, who try to prevent this, are being assaulted,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who projects himself as a champion of SCs, STs and Backward Classes, has done little for their welfare. There has been inordinate delay in providing electricity connection for the borewells sunk under the Ganga Kalyana scheme on the agricultural land belonging to SCs, STs and Backward Classes. The basic amenities at major chunk of the hostels run by Department of Social Welfare for students from oppressed communities are in appalling condition, he added.