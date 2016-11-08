‘It is for the Governor to decide on Sambhaji Patil’s disqualification’

It is for the Governor to look into the demands of disqualification of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi affiliated Independent MLA Sambhaji Patil for participating in the alleged “anti-Karnataka” rally organised by MES on Rajyotsava day here, Speaker K.B. Koliwad has said.

Mr. Koliwad, who was here to review preparations for the winter session of the legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday, told newsmen that the Speaker had no powers to take a decision on disqualification of an MLA but only the Governor. Also, the questions related to MES activities and participation of the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor in the MES rally or those related to boundary issues should be addressed by the government and not by the Speaker.

Committee

However, Mr. Koliwad said that the government was seriously considering setting up a committee to take a comprehensive view of the various issues concerning the people living in Belagavi and other boundary areas of the State.

The government was concerned and was looking forward to strengthen linguistic harmony in these areas and motivate people to participate in the development and progress of the State.

He reiterated that the a day each would be devoted to discuss threadbare the vexed Mahadayi dispute and measures to boost progress of the North Karnataka region during the winter session.

Congress chief whip Ashok M. Pattan, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat were present.

Meeting

Later, Mr. Koliwad and the Legislative Council Chairman held a meeting with the senior officials of the Secretariat and district administration and took stock of the preparations for accommodation, transportation, food and other measures taken for Ministers, legislators and officials.

Mr. Jayaram sought Rs. 10 crore for various arrangements, as against Rs. 6.10 crore spent for the last winter session. Mr. Krishna Bhat said that around 3,000 police officers and personnel would be pressed into bandobast and security duties during the session.

Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda urged for clearance for the long-pending proposal to build a ring road to avoid traffic congestions due to protests on the highway right in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.