‘India couldn’t afford to retain 90 per cent cash transactions’

Hailing the demonetisation move, Union Minister of State for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said an emerging economy like India could not afford 90 per cent of economic transactions in cash that escaped the tax net.

Demonetisation ensured that the cash which was out of regulatory network is brought under one or the other monitoring mechanism thereby promising higher tax compliance. The irony of the earlier system was that even genuine tax money would have turned black money, for instance in the hands of real estate operators, she said.

Ms. Sitharaman was speaking at a programme organised by the BJP Dakshina Kannada unit.

She said that a joint study by Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tuff’s University, U.S., and the National Institute of Bank Management, Pune, in 2014 had estimated that 87 per cent of all transactions in India were cash-based.

The Department of Revenue in 2012 had estimated that black money had increased from 15 to 18 per cent in 1970’s to 19 to 21 per cent in 1984. Even VISA, the international debit/credit card facilitator had estimated black money at 26 per cent of the total economy, she said. The volume of cash circulated in India was about 12 per cent of the gross domestic product, which was above the median of 7 to 7.5 per cent, she said.

Demonetisation brought cash under the institutional framework and would ensure a cleaner economy and clean currency with every transaction being tracked. The government has entered into pacts with governments of Cyprus, Mauritius and Singapore to put an end to ‘round tripping’ of money.

Black money that had gone abroad without records used to come back as investment thereby becoming white. Pact is also inked with Switzerland wherein all Account details of Indians would be shared with the government post 2018.

Responding to a question on blanket ban on imports from China, Ms. Sitharaman said it cannot be done. However, the government is imposing anti-dumping duty and other measures including fixing standards for over 11,000 products to curb imports, she said.