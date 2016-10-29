Karnataka

‘Improper lifestyle reason for diabetes’

Owing to lack of sufficient physical activities and improper food habits, people are suffering from different types of diseases, including diabetes and blood pressure, zilla panchayat president Soubhagya Basavarajan said on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating a diabetes awareness programme, organised as part of Ayurveda Day by the zilla panchayat and the Ayush Department, she said, “In recent times, our lives have become more mechanical and food habits have also changed considerably. If people continue this way, they will suffer from health ailments.”

In Chitradurga district, it is observed that the fluoride content is very high in drinking water sources and people are suffering from health ailments as a result. The State government has taken steps to install drinking water purification units at places where there have been complaints of fluoride content, she said. — Staff Reporter

