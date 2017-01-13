Karnataka

‘Hubballi-Ankola railway line will be on the priority list’

General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Gupta has said that the Hubballi-Ankola railway line project would be on the top priority list of the zone and necessary steps would be taken to get the requisite clearances for it.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Gupta said that after some of the hurdles were cleared for the project, a revised proposal had been submitted to the Ministry concerned and they would pursue the issue to get further clearances. Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR E. Vijaya clarified that after initial clearance, a revised proposal was submitted in October, 2016. However, further queries were raised to which SWR had sent replies, she said.

To a query on land requirement for the railway projects in the State and the projects being taken up on cost-sharing basis, Mr. Gupta said, “In December 2016, we had a meeting with State government officials. Things are all right between us,” he said.

On a complaint about elected representatives not being consulted in advance while fixing the pre-budget consultation meeting, Mr. Gupta clarified that they had to compile and submit suggestions to the Railway Board as per schedule and there was not much time. “However, those elected representatives who could not attend the meeting have sent their suggestions. We are going through them and will prioritise the proposals and send them to the Railway Board, which will have two week’s time to work on them,” Mr. Gupta said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:36:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/%E2%80%98Hubballi-Ankola-railway-line-will-be-on-the-priority-list%E2%80%99/article17030977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY