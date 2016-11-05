‘Govt. will not influence Rudresh murder probe’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dinesh Gundu Rao has brushed aside Shobha Karandlaje’s allegations that Minister Roshan Baig was involved in the recent murder of RSS activist Rudresh in Bengaluru.

“Such statements are baseless, ridiculous and are aimed only at garnering publicity,” Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters on Friday.

“The Minister has already denied the allegations. There is nothing more to say. But we can promise that the State government will not interfere in the probe. Our officers have done a quick and impartial probe into the incident and arrested the accused immediately.”

To a question, he said the Congress government was not protecting any fundamentalist group.

He said the government would give serious thought to the resignation of the Lokayukta special public prosecutor who complained of delay in filing appeals in cases where lower courts had discharged those accused of corruption.