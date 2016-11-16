‘Govt. keen on reviving Mysugar mill’

Minister for Housing M. Krishnappa said the State government is keen on reviving the State-run Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar mill) to provide much-needed relief to sugarcane growers in the region.
He was addressing mediapersons after participating in the Press Day celebrations organised by Mandya District Union of Working Journalists on Tuesday. Mr. Krishnappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, said that he has already discussed developing the mill, which had stopped crushing activities two seasons ago, with Minister for Cooperation and Sugar H.S. Mahadeva Prasad.
“I have kept my word and ensured water reaches the tail-end regions in Maddur taluk. I will strive to improve facilities and implement developmental projects in the district after discussing the same with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said. He also assured the people that he would work for the comprehensive development of Mandya district.
‘Focus on development’
Earlier, addressing the gathering, he stressed upon the need for the media to focus on the development of society rather than on personal or family disputes.
Five journalists were felicitated on the occasion.
