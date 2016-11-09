The Union and State governments have failed to ensure remunerative prices for crops, the former Union Minister Baba Gowda Patil has said.

Methods like announcing a minimum support price (MSP) and reforms in agriculture produce marketing had been ineffective in addressing the issue of pricing, which was the primary issue bothering farmers, Mr. Patil told presspersons on Tuesday.

The farmers’ leader, who is touring the districts meeting activists, said he would urge the Union and State governments to enter the markets and buy farm produce that was not getting a fair price.

Market intervention

“In fact, the market intervention should be automatic. Whenever there is a crash in prices of a certain produce, the government should start buying from the farmers directly. What is the use of MSP if the government does not procure from the producers directly?,” he said.

Mr. Patil urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to waive farm loans to help farmers. “I request Mr. Siddaramaiah to procure jowar from farmers and supply it to families in North Karnataka through ration shops,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the government should focus on all types of crops, commercial, food crops and millets. He urged the State government to ensure that sugar factories in the State paid growers the prices on par with what sugarcane growers were getting in Maharashtra.

