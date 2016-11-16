‘GST will be beneficial for traders and consumers’

Speakers at a workshop on the Goods and Service Tax (GST), organised by the Ballari District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Department of Commercial taxes here on Tuesday were of the view that the new system of taxation would be beneficial for traders and consumers.

Rithvik Pandey, Commissioner Commercial Taxes, in his inaugural address, said the GST was expected to bring in reforms in business transactions and make it hassle free to a large extent.

Interference

As the taxation would be uniform across the country, traders and businessmen would be relieved from cumbersome procedures at check posts and interferences by officials would be either minimum or nil.

D.L. Ramesh Gopal, chamber president, said the GST would help eradicate complexity in taxation.