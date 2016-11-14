‘Focus on track doubling’

Rohit Jain, secretary, South Western Railway Passengers’ Committee, has submitted a memorandum to A.K. Mittal, chairman, Railway Board, urging him to direct SWR to take up the work on track doubling in the Tolahunse–Davangere–Harihar section of Chikjajur-Hubballi line on a priority basis.

In the memorandum submitted here on Sunday, he said that 30 express and passenger trains and 15 goods trains pass through Davangere Railway Station every day and trains were being delayed as there was only one track. There had been issues related to crossing between Davangere, Harihar and Tolahunse. The Railways should also think of providing LED boards at the entrance of the first platform at Davangere Railway Station; an LED display system on the arrival and departure of trains inside the station; a platform shelter on the second platform; street lights to reach the ramp on the second platform within the railway property; sufficient dustbins to keep the station clean; and chairs to accommodate more passengers, he added.