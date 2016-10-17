Karnataka

‘Expedite work on Bus Rapid Transit System’

The Dharwad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the State government to expedite the works of the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project in the city.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chamber secretary Ravindra Akalawadi and executive committee member Uday Yandigeri said that the roads of the city were in utter bad shape as the BRTS works were going on slow pace.

There has been prolonged delay in executing the works particularly in matters of road constructions. This has been causing trouble to the public. Who should be held responsible for this? they asked.

Even the construction of the bus-stops along the BRTS route was not happening quickly.

Moreover, there had been an undue delay in completing the works of the old bus stand and it was causing trouble to the people. Therefore, the works of the works of the bus stand should be completed at the earliest, they said.



