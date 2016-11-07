‘Ensure lights are on when train is brought to the platform’

The absence of lights in Hampi Express as it pulled into the platform of Mysuru City Railway Station on Friday evening irked the members of the High Powered Passenger Amenities Committee of the Ministry of Railways.

A statement issued by the railways said the High Powered Passenger Amenities Committee led by Chairman H. Raja directed the Divisional Railway authorities to ensure lighting in trains when they are brought to the platform after daylight hours.

To prevent crimes

“The train lighting must be ensured when the train is brought to the platform after daylight hours so that incidents of theft or other crimes against women are completely eliminated,” the statement said.

Railway sources said the train was brought to the platform about 45 minutes before its scheduled departure on Friday evening, but the coaches remained dark as the lights had not been turned on.

The absence of lights in the coaches could encourage anti-social elements to resort to either chain snatching, robbery, molestation and other crimes against women.

The culprits can easily mingle with the crowd and getaway, an official said.

The failure to turn the lights on before the train was brought to the platform has been attributed to a major lapse by the railway staff concerned.

