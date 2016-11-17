‘Encourage children to hone hidden talents’

Instead of identifying the hidden talents in their children and trying to develop them, most parents force them to concentrate only on studies and getting a good job, Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on child rights organised by the district legal services authority, the district administration and Basaveshwar Vidya Samste. He said parents and teachers should create awareness among children about world-wide developments and prepare them for the challenges of the competitive society.

Parents should also create awareness among children about the rich culture of our nation and teach them to respect elders, he added.

District Principal and Sessions Judge S.B. Vastramath said school and college students should not get addicted to bad habits such as smoking, chewing tobacco and consuming alcohol. These days, incidents of ‘love jihad’ are occurring in parts of the country, so girls should be alert, he added.