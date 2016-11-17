‘Direct all hospitals to accept old notes’

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep has sent an advisory to the Indian Medical Association to direct all the hospitals to accept old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. It had come to his notice that private hospitals were demanding smaller denomination notes or credit card payments.
Mr. Randeep told The Hindu that the district administration could not force private hospitals to collect higher denomination notes and hence the IMA had appealed to hospitals to act on humanitarian grounds.
It is alleged that the hospitals refused to accept cheques too and demanded that the patients or attendants pay lakhs together in smaller denomination notes or pay by cards.
Balachander of T.K. Layout said that he wanted to file a complaint with the consumer court and as well as Indian Medical Association against a private hospital, for not discharging his relative admitted.
The DC further instructed the public sector petrol bunks to accept the old notes. He said that the government had issued an order to accept the notes and refusing to do so amounted to violating the order.
The DC said that he had sent the copies of the government order to City Police Commissioner, sub-divisional magistrates, tahasildars and also representatives of IOCL, HPCL and BPCL directing them to accept old currency notes till further orders.
