“Diarrhoeal disease is a burning problem in India with a high rate of morbidity and mortality,” said Robert Hall, professor and programme officer from the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, at the inauguration of the workshop on Gut Microbiome-2016, jointly organised by the Enteric Diseases Division (EDD) and the Department of Microbiology, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), here last week.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said that more than 150 delegates from all over the country and abroad (Sweden, Antigua, Kuwait, etc.) took part in the conference, which had both international and national speakers as resource persons.

Luisa Vieira Piexe, professor at the University of Porto, Portugal, K. Okamoto, professor at Okayama University, Japan, Ashish Mukhopadhyay, NICED, Kolkata, along with Pragna Rao, associate dean, KMC, Manipal, Mamatha Ballal, organizing chair, Gut Microbiome-2016, and Kiran Chawla, Head of Microbiology, KMC, were the speakers.