Karnataka

‘Dhol Baje’ today

The Rotaract Clubs of Manipal and Manipal University will be organising the annual charitable gala event ‘Dhol Baje’ with a Dandiya night theme at the KMC Greens here on Saturday.

A press release issued here on Friday said that the event will showcase the yearly humanitarian services of the clubs and the donations they would be making to various orphanages and old age homes. The event is expected to footfalls of over 2,000 persons this year. The cultural night will begin at the KMC Greens here at 7.30 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:31:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/%E2%80%98Dhol-Baje%E2%80%99-today/article16078316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY