‘Dhol Baje’ today

The Rotaract Clubs of Manipal and Manipal University will be organising the annual charitable gala event ‘Dhol Baje’ with a Dandiya night theme at the KMC Greens here on Saturday.

A press release issued here on Friday said that the event will showcase the yearly humanitarian services of the clubs and the donations they would be making to various orphanages and old age homes. The event is expected to footfalls of over 2,000 persons this year. The cultural night will begin at the KMC Greens here at 7.30 p.m.