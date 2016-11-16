‘Demonetisation has increased problems’

Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) has targeted the Union government for demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, without any preparation. Releasing a note here on Tuesday, K. Somshekhar, district secretary of SUCI, said that the Union government had suddenly banned the notes without taking any steps to address the problems of the poor people, who were standing in long queues outside banks and ATM's for the past several days.

Reiterating that such an exercise (banning currency) won’t help eradicate corruption, Mr. Somshekhar said that instead it (the Centre’s action) had effected the financial status of the common man. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate immediate action to address the problems being faced by the common man, he added.