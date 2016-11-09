‘Decision on joining any party only after eliciting opinion of supporters’

Pressure appeared to be building upon the former Minister, V. Srinivas Prasad, to join the BJP with several of his followers publicly appealing to him at the Swabhimana Samavesha in Nanjangud near here to join the saffron party.

But, the veteran Dalit leader, choosing to play his cards close to his chest, remained non-committal on his future political course. “I will announce my final decision on joining any political party only after eliciting the opinion of supporters at similar conventions to be held in Chamarajanagar, Hunsur and Mysuru in the coming days,” Mr. Prasad said while addressing the gathering.

While the Chamarajanagar meeting will be held on November 19, the dates of the Hunsur and Mysuru meetings are yet to be finalised.

The Swabhimana Samavesha at Nanjangud on Tuesday was the first in the series of meetings of his followers after Mr. Prasad parted ways with the Congress after he was dropped from the Cabinet by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A number of Mr. Prasad’s supporters, who spoke at the convention, urged him to join forces with the BJP.

While Pradeep, a former president of the Nanjangud Town Municipal Council, said Mr. Prasad — who has parted ways with the Congress — should join a national party like the BJP. Endorsing him was Shaila Balaraj, a former Zilla Panchayat member, who praised the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similar sentiments were aired by many supporters participating in the convention, including Subbanna, a former Nanjangud Block Congress Committee president, who was recently expelled from the party.

Mr. Prasad, while addressing the gathering, apologised to the people of Nanjangud Assembly constituency for resigning from the Assembly after three years even though they had elected him for five years. He had to quit the Assembly to protect his self-esteem in view of the extraordinary circumstances created by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had heaped humiliation upon him at the fag end of his political career, he said.

Mr. Prasad said the restructuring of the Cabinet in June this year by Mr. Siddaramaiah was reminiscent of the crazy rule of Tughlaq, the 14th century Sultan of Delhi. Mr. Prasad said he never asked the Chief Minister to appoint him as a Minister in the first place. But, dropping him from the Cabinet when there was not even a single blot on his performance during the three year reign had caused him hurt, he added.