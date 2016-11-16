Karnataka

‘Curb illegal mining in Yadgir district’

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, took out a rally in Yadgir on Monday demanding that the State government curb illegal mining being carried out by influential persons in several villages in Yadgir district.

The protesters staged a protest outside the Office of Mines and Geology and alleged that officials of the department have not taken any action against illegal mining at Halagera and Warkanalli villages in the taluk despite several memorandums.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the government.

