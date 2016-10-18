‘Congress and BJP are two faces of the same coin’

Asserting that a whole new brigade of “terrorists” has emerged in the name of protecting cows, the former chairman of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath has regretted that the people in power were helpless in taking any action against these criminals.

Speaking at a seminar on “Let us save democracy for mature India”, organised by Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha here on Sunday, Mr. Dwarkanath asked the Congress government how many people it has arrested who were openly taking the law into their hands in the name of cow protection.

“The Congress government, which claims to be pro-minorities and pro-oppressed class, has not done its job fairly in dealing with these criminals who are roaming around in society without the fear of law. They go scot-free even after beating anyone in the name of cow protection and the government fails to send out a strong message to such anti-social elements,” Mr. Dwarkanath said.

Stating that the fundamental Hindu ideologists practice racism even among cattle, he said that these people proclaim cow as their mother because it is white but don’t give the same status to the buffalo because it is black.

He said that though other bovine produce more milk than the cow, the Hindu fundamentals do not treat them holy, which is nothing but a form of racism.

Calling the Congress and the BJP as two faces of the same coin, he asked why the Congress failed to protect the demolition of Babri Masjid when it was in power at the Centre.

“The Congress which calls itself the protector of minorities, has not implemented a majority of the recommendations made by the Rajender Sachar commission on the development of Muslims in the country,” he said.

He said that some Dalits who get into high government positions with the help of reservation start acting like neo-Brahmins.

“One of the core aspects of Brahminical culture believes in casteism, and these neo-Brahmins instead of fighting against such culture, actually start following the same culture after getting into high positions in society which is extremely deplorable,” Mr. Dwarkanath said.