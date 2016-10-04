Karnataka

‘Centre, State should focus on development of districts’

In one voice:Members of Kauvery Kanive Raitha Okkoota protesting for Cauvery waters, outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Monday.

Such a step would lessen the dependency of Bengaluru on Cauvery water: KKRO

The Kauvery Kanive Raitha Okkoota (KKRO) has urged the Union and State governments to divert urban development funds and projects to districts to prevent the escalation of Cauvery water crisis during distress years.

The KKRO, a recently formed group of rationalists to organise collective and constructive programmes to resolve the Cauvery water crisis, staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

The extension and implementation of development schemes to district and taluk centres is the need of the hour, the protesters said. Bengaluru is dependent on the Cauvery to meet its increasing drinking water requirements. The comprehensive development of districts would lessen the dependency of Bengaluru on Cauvery water, as people and firms would shift to districts, they opined.



In a memorandum submitted to Mandya MP C.S. Puttaraju, the agitators demanded the intervention of President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the issue. The MP was asked to immediately initiate steps to demand their intervention.

They termed the recent apex court’s order on Cauvery water sharing issue as “unilateral, unjust, far from the ground realities” and opined that was akin to sounding the death knell for farmers in the Cauvery region. The State is facing an acute shortage of water even for drinking; but the Supreme Court bench was continuously passing rulings against Karnataka, they lamented.

M.B. Naganna Gowda, H.D. Jayaram, M. Krishnamurthy, Shambhunahalli Suresh, Lakshman and others were present.

