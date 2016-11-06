Karnataka

‘Cancel holiday on Basava Jayanti’

Gururaj Hunasimarad, member of the Akhila Bharath Veerashaiva Mahasabha, has urged the State government to cancel the holiday declared for the birth anniversary of Basavanna.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he took exception to the government declaring holidays after eminent people.

Mr. Hunasimrad said that the number of holidays had gone up, which was a bad trend.

Basavanna had initiated several reforms and gave a message ‘work is worship’. “It will be meaningless to observe a holiday on the birth anniversary of a reformer who urged the people to find ‘kailasa’ (heaven) in their ‘kayaka’ (work)”, he said.

Mr. Hunasimarad said the State government should cancel the holiday and issue orders to work for an extra hour so as to pay tribute to the social reformer.

He said that the mahasabha had taken a decision would soon submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

