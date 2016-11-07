Karnataka

‘CM has retained several inefficient persons in Cabinet’

The former chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), K.R. Mohan Kumar, has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has retained many “inefficient persons” in his Cabinet while dropping seasoned and mature dalit leader Srinivas Prasad.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, Mr. Mohan Kumar criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for removing Mr. Srinivas Prasad unceremoniously without citing any reason.

“Mr. Srinivas Prasad had done complete justice to his post,” he added.

Mr. Mohan Kumar, who is a close associate of Mr. Srinivas Prasad, said that a convention of Mr. Srinivas Prasad’s supporters would be held in Nanjangud on November 8 and similar conventions would be held in Hunsur, Chamarajanagar and other places in the coming days.

“After these conventions, Mr. Srinivas Prasad would decide on his future political move,” Mr. Mohan Kumar said, Mr. Mohan Kumar further added that Mr. Srinivas Prasad has been invited by all non-Congress parties to join them.



