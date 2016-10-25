‘BJP making impractical promises to come to power’

Urban Development Minister R. Roshan Baig has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started making impractical promises to the people in its bid to come back to power in the State.

“The latest in the list is the one to increase reservation for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent,” he told The Hindu on Monday.

Mr. Baig said that as per the 2011 Census figures, the population of STs in the State was 6.95 per cent. “The BJP is promising to provide them 7.5 per cent reservation. This only shows how desperate the BJP leaders have become to win the elections by hook or by crook.”

Mr. Baig said that the BJP was using money power to mobilise people for its political conventions. “Such gimmicks will not help the party garner votes and come back to power…They are daydreaming.”

Tipu Jayanti row

He criticised BJP leaders for their objection to the State government’s decision to observe the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan and said that the patriotism of Tipu Sultan did not need any certificate.

“Yesterday, I was in Nanjangud and visited the Nanjundeshwara Temple. The priests of the temple recalled how Tipu Sultan used to call the presiding deity as Hakeem Nanjundeshwara. The pancha linga gifted by Tipu Sultan is still kept in the temple.”

Mr. Baig said that BJP leaders who question the secular credentials of Tipu Sultan should know that every day a special ‘sultan arti’ is performed at Sringeri Temple even now.

He pointed out that the Sriranganatha Temple in Srirangapatna, which was the capital of Tipu Sultan, was still intact and was developed by Tipu. Mr. Baig said that the government had not declared a holiday for Tipu Jayanti and Muslims also did not demand a holiday. “The BJP’s opposition to Tipu Jayanti is yet another attempt to polarise the people and communalise the situation with an eye on the elections,” Mr. Baig added.