‘App to prevent delay in assessing crop yield’

Karnataka will be a model in the country as far as adapting a digital app for crop-cutting experiment to assess the yield, according to Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Agriculture.

Mr. Gowda was interacting with farmers while witnessing a crop-cutting experiment at K. Gonal village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district recently using the digital app.

The use of app will not only avoid inordinate delay in assessing the crop yield, but will also ensure transparency and clear doubts that officials were preparing the data without visiting the fields, he said. “Officials visiting the fields is mandatory to upload the data using the digital app provided in the smart phone with Global Positioning System (GPS). Photographs of the farmer and the crop is also uploaded,” he said.

Shekarappa Nagaralli, zilla panchayat president, Amaregouda Byyapur, MLA, and other officials were present.