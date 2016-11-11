‘A visionary king’

Tipu Sultan was a visionary who sowed the seeds of the silk industry in the region, said C.S. Dwarakanath, former chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, on Thursday.

He said it was the production of silk that fed the people of the region, including Kolar district where crops like tomatoes and potatoes had failed to provide the farmers their livelihood.

Contrary to the vilification campaign against the ruler, Dr. Dwarakanath said the people of the region were indebted to Tipu for his welfare measures. So much so that Tipu is part of the folklore in the area, he said.

Criticising the “disinformation” campaign against Tipu by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, Dr. Dwarakanath said there was enough evidence to prove that the the ruler was a “true nationalist and a patriot,” as evinced by his dogged opposition to the British rule. The forces that are carrying out a vilification campaign against Tipu were themselves anti-national, he said.

