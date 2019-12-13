National

Karnataka Scheduled Tribes list to include three more tribes

more-in

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to include three tribes – Parivara, Talwara and the Siddi community of Dharwad and Belagavi districts – in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister of State Renuka Singh Saruta in the Upper House and passed by voice vote. Currently, the Siddi tribe of Uttar Kannada district alone is included in the list.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
tribals
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 4:26:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka-scheduled-tribes-list-to-include-three-more-tribes/article30291308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY