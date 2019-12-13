Karnataka Scheduled Tribes list to include three more tribes

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to include three tribes – Parivara, Talwara and the Siddi community of Dharwad and Belagavi districts – in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister of State Renuka Singh Saruta in the Upper House and passed by voice vote. Currently, the Siddi tribe of Uttar Kannada district alone is included in the list.
