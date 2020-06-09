Coronavirus | Karnataka numbers dip, local cases rise in A.P.

More COVID-19 fatalities continued to be reported in the south, with six patients dying in Telangana, taking the toll to 148. Two people, including a 17-year-old female patient passed away in Karnataka, taking the toll in the State to 66. In Andhra Pradesh, two patients treated in Krishna and Anantapur districts died, raising the toll to 77.

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph rose with 91 more persons testing positive on Tuesday.

While 80 of these new cases were detected in persons who had returned to Kerala from abroad and the rest of the country, 11 acquired the infection through local transmission. One case involved a healthcare worker from Thiruvananthapuram district.

The number of recoveries reported on Tuesday was 34, taking the total number of active cases in Kerala to 1,231.

The Health department said a total of 2,00,642 persons had come into the State since May 4 from abroad and other States.

The State had kept 2,04,153 persons under COVID-19 surveillance and quarantine. Having increased diagnostic testing, in the last 24 hours, 3,813 samples were tested. So far, 95,397 samples were tested, apart from 22,855 sentinel surveillance samples from priority groups in the population.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday put its case total at 5,029, with 216 new cases.

The Health Department said out of the 216, locals made up 147 cases and 69 were migrant returnees and people from other States.

Also, 64 patients including 16 locals, 12 foreign returnees and 36 migrant workers and people from other States had recovered in the past day leaving 2,177 active patients under treatment and 2,775 certified as recovered.

The recovery rate was put at 60.25%, which had slightly reduced from previous levels due to the increase in cases among locals. The overall recovery rate was 55.17%.

Karnataka’s focus

On Tuesday, with 161 new cases, Karnataka saw the least number of cases since June 1. Over the past week, it had been reporting above 200 a day. On Tuesday, the total number of cases touched 5,921.

A 17-year-old from Kalaburagi, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Karnataka, had a demyelinating disorder – a condition that results in damage to the protective covering around nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. She was admitted on June 4 with fever, headache and breathlessness and died the same day and was found COVID-19 positive on June 9.

Another 65-year-old male patient with Influenza-like Illness in Bengaluru Urban and co-morbidities succumbed on June 8.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 3,920 as 178 more samples tested positive on Tuesday.

Of the 178 new cases, 143 were from Greater Hyderabad, 15 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal, two each from Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy and Medak, one each from Jagtial, Asifabad, Sircilla, and Warangal (Rural).

Of the total 3,920 cases, 2,030 were active, 1,742 were discharged, and 148 died.

Doctors, staff positive

Of the new cases, eight were from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The institute authorities said it included four resident doctors, a technician and three patients. NIMS Resident Doctors Association president Dr G. Srinivas said 16 resident doctors, four senior doctors and 19 nurses, para medical staff, lab technicians and others were detected with COVID-19 till date.

