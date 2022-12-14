Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | Amit Shah asks CMs to wait for SC verdict

December 14, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Amit Shah said the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute cannot be resolved on road and has to be addressed through constitutional means

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was felicitated during a meeting with Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs over the border dispute of both states, at Parliament Library, in New Delhi on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Chief Ministers of both States and asked them to not claim any territory or make any demands till the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

Emerging from the meeting, Mr. Shah flanked by Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra and Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka said fake Twitter handles created in the name of senior politicians played a role in whipping up emotions.

“The Twitter handles were in the names of political entities. We have decided to file FIRs and expose the people behind this act,” Mr. Shah said after the hour-long meeting.

He stated that a committee headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer will be constituted to monitor law and order in the border areas. “No local, traveller or businessman should be disturbed on the basis of language they speak. The IPS committee will ensure this,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the border dispute cannot be resolved on road and has to be addressed through constitutional means. “Till the time the Supreme Court gives its verdict, no State will claim or generate demand for any territory as their own. Three Ministers each from both States will meet and deliberate on how to percolate the message to the last mile. There are other local issues that are to be discussed,” he said.

He also appealed to Opposition parties in both States to not politicise the issue. “I expect that the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate,” he said.

Over the past few days the border row has seen an escalation and there have been some violent incidents in Belagavi in Karnataka and border regions of Maharashtra.

