Flood updates: Calicut University postpones exams, rescue personnel washed away in Karnataka rescued

As rains pause in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, rescue operations are on in many parts of these States.

In Ballari, two rescue personnel have gone missing after the dinghy they were in was washed away during a rescue operation.

5.30 p.m. | Kerala

Southern Railway has introduced a special fare special train bearing number 02645 MGR Chennai Central-Ernakulam on Monday night. It will leave Chennai at 8.10 p.m. on Monday and reach Ernakulam Town at 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The University of Kerala has postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The revised scheduled will be announced later.

4.30 p.m. | Karnataka

Five rescue personnel who were washed away in Hampi rescued

All the five who had been washed away in Tungabhadra were rescued. Boats were put aside and rescue operation resumed. Three army helicopters were pressed into service for shifting tourists stranded in the Veerapur Gaddi.

Each helicopter is carrying 25 people at a trip and dropping them in nearby Jindal air strip. As of now, 180 people including 21 foreign tourists were rescued. Another 120 people are still in the island.

2.30 p.m. | Kerala

Train services from Kozhikode to Shoranur have been restored. Ernad Express was the first train to leave at 1.40 p.m.

Calicut University has postponed all the exams scheduled till August 16 in view of IMD forecasting heavy rainfall in the next few days. Revised dates will be announced later.

2 p.m. | Karnataka

Yediyurappa asks Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to release relief aid immediately

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inspecting the damaged Kukkavu bridge on Somantadkka-Didupe Road in Belthangady taluk in DK on August 12. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on August 12 asked the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada S. Sasikanth Senthil to release Rs. 10,000 immediately to each of those families who have lost their houses and whose houses have been partially damaged in the floods in the district.

After visiting the damaged Kukkavu bridge built across the Netravathi at Kukkavu on Somanthadkka-Didupe Road in Belthangady taluk the Chief Minister said that in addition to Rs. 10,000 those families whose houses have been partially damaged will get Rs. one lakh for repair works.

1.45 p.m. | Karnataka

Rescue personnel washed away in troubled waters

Five rescue personnel — three firefighters and two NDRF men — who were heading towards the Virupapur Gaddi (island) in Koppal district in a rubber boat to bring the stranded people to safer place were washed away in the roaring river as their boat toppled in the middle of the river after it collided with a tree on Monday.

However, one of them has managed to swim and reach the bank at Hanumanahalli. An army chopper, which was immediately summoned, rescued two more personnel. The persons were Gautam, Chetan and Sugunagowda. The remaining two are still missing

1.15 p.m. | Kerala

A portion of the outer wall of Bekal Fort observation post caves in

A portion of the outer wall of the observation post of the Bekal Fort here caved in on Sunday night following heavy rain in the area. Officials here said that the second observation post on the eastern side of the historical fort at Bekal suffered damage when the laterite bricks on its outer wall caved in. Following the incident, tourists visiting the fort were barred from entering the observation post. The massive fort which is the largest one in the State was built in 1650 by then local ruler Shivappa Nayaka.

12.45 p.m. | Kerala

One more body recovered from Kavalappara

The rescue teams comprising army personnel and National Disaster Response Force have recovered one more body from Kavalappara, where over 50 persons went missing after a massive landslide on last Thursday. With this, the confirmed death toll reached 14. The search which was resumed by around 7 a.m. on Monday is progressing with the support of more local volunteers taking advantage of the receding flood waters and rain.

12 noon | Maharashtra

Mumbai-Bengaluru highway partially opened

The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, which was closed since last six days due to flooding, was partially opened for traffic in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Monday after the water receded, an official said.

Traffic movement was allowed between Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka through one lane on Shiroli bridge of the six-lane NH-4, where thousands of vehicles were stuck after the busy highway was submerged in flood waters last week.

“The water level has come down and Shiroli bridge can be used for vehicular movement. We have so far decided to open only one lane on either side of the national highway as a precautionary measure,” Kolhapur’s Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said. - PTI