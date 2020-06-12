Karnataka in the spotlight as fatalities rise

Thiruvananthapuram

12 June 2020 22:34 IST

Kerala reports one more death, ten local transmission cases; trends point to high risk for diabetics, hypertensives

In the biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths recorded in Karnataka on a single day, the State added seven fatalities on Friday, four of them in Bengaluru Urban. One more COVID-19 death was reported in Kannur, Kerala.

Kerala reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Friday, raising active case numbers to 1,303 (one person not traceable).

The COVID-19 death in Kannur raised the toll to 19. Of the new cases, all except 10 came from outside, with 36 detected in persons from abroad and 32 among people who returned from other States.

The death was that of a 71-year-old man, who had returned from Mumbai by train on Tuesday and died on Thursday. An official release said he had heart ailments and serious respiratory illness.

With 10 more cases of local transmission on Friday, the total of such cases this week (June 7 to 12) stood at 51, many of them health workers.

The number of people under COVID-19 surveillance and quarantine went up to 2,27,402.

There were 242 hospital admissions on Friday. The number of samples tested went up to 5,001, and results pending also went up. Of the cumulative 1,06,850 samples tested — including samples tested by private labs — the results of 3,392 samples were yet to be declared. This was apart from 26,143 sentinel surveillance samples tested.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 36 cases, including two SSLC students. The examination is to start on June 25. Of the rest, 11 were Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases and four had severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

The State toll was 79. The total number of positive cases touched 6,516, with 271 added on Friday.

Friday also saw the highest number of discharges with 464 recoveries.

While all death cases involved co-morbidities, one, a 52-year-old male SARI patient from Bengaluru who did not have any other medical condition raised concern. The patient, admitted on June 10, died the next day.

The other three Bengaluru deaths were those of women aged 49 years and 61 years (ILI patients) and a 65-year-old SARI patient. All had diabetes and hypertension. A 60-year-old male SARI patient died on Friday in Hassan, and two male SARI patients aged 48 years and 53 years, with co-morbidities including kidney disease, died on June 10 in Kalaburgi.

Among the 271 new cases, 92 were inter-State passengers.

There were 207 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

An official bulletin said a total of 3,091 (123 new cases) had been discharged after recovery while 2,465 cases were active. The virus has so far claimed 80 lives but no fresh death was reported.

Of new cases, 141 were among residents, two were foreign returnees and 64 were from other States or migrant workers.

T.N. COVID-19 tally past 40,000-mark

Tamil Nadu recorded a new high of 1,982 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), shooting past the 40,000-case mark on Friday. For the third consecutive day, 1,000-plus persons were discharged from hospitals, while 18 patients succumbed to the infection.

Even as the State’s total case count rose to 40,698, recoveries continued to exceed active cases. While a total of 22,047 persons were discharged so far including 1,342 persons on Friday, 18,281 persons were under treatment. With a total of 367 deaths, the State’s mortality rate stood at 0.9%.

Chennai accounted for more than 70% of the fresh cases. On Friday it added 1,479 cases, and the city’s tally rose to 28,924.

Friday also marked the highest number of samples to be tested on a single day. With 18,231 samples, the total increased to 6,73,906.

(With inputs from Bengaluru and Vijayawadaand Chennai bureaus)