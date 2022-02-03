Karnataka hijab ban: Legitimising marginalisation of Muslims, says Mehbooba

Attempt to impose one language, one dress not possible, she says

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the Karnataka government-run school's move to bar students wearing hijab (a veil covering face) and said it was an attempt to "legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims".

"The government cannot thrust its decision on different religions as every religion has its own teachings. Nobody can be forced to refrain from following religious obligations," she said in Ganderbal.

She said India is a country of diversity "but there is an attempt to impose one language, one dress, which is not possible. "The beauty of India is diversity.We get to see women in Rajasthan hiding their faces under loose veils too," she said.

In a tweet, Ms. Mufti said, "Beti bachao beti padhao is yet another hollow slogan. Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi’s India into Godse’s India."

She also accused the Centre of contributing to the growing unemployment rate in J&K. "After the August 5, 2019 move by the Centre, all tenders to extract sand from small and major streams have gone to outsiders. It was these streams that provided jobs to local youth. This has resulted in unemployment."

She also demanded stern punishment for the persons behind the acid attack on a 24-hour-old woman in Srinagar a few days ago.