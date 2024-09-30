GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka HC stays investigation against Nirmala Sitharaman, others over electoral bonds extortion allegation

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Nalin Kumar Kateel, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, who has been arraigned as accused number 4 in the FIR

Updated - September 30, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs in a conversation.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs in a conversation. | Photo Credit: Dinesh Krishnan

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday (September 30, 2024) stayed the investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others for allegedly “extorting” thousands of crores of rupees from companies by misusing the electoral bond scheme and using the agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Nalin Kumar Kateel, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, who has been arraigned as accused number 4 in the FIR.

FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman: Congress asks why no pressure on FM to resign; BJP says MUDA case not comparable

The Bengaluru city had filed FIR on September 28 based a direction given by a magistrate court, which had acted on a private complaint filed Adarsh R. Iyer, co-president of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP).

The FIR was registered under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Ms. Sitharaman was arraigned as accused number one, officials of the ED have been named as accused number 2, and office bearers of BJP’s nation unit as accused muber 3.

According to the complaint, Ms. Sitharaman and ED officials committed extortion under the pretext of electoral bonds and benefited to the tune of over ₹8,000 crore. It was also alleged in the complaint that the “extortion” was committed in connivance with BJP leaders and office-bearers of the party at the State and national level.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge seeks resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders

Mr. Iyer, in his complaint alleged that the “extortion” was committed in connivance with BJP leaders and office-bearers of the party at the State and national level and the modus operandi was that ED was used to conduct raids, seizures, and arrest to compel top representatives of private companies to purchase electoral bond in favour of the BJP.

The private complaint before the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MLAs and MPs in April this year as Tilak Nagar police and the DCP, Bengaluru Southeast did not act on the complaint given by the complainant. The Special Court, before which the private complaint was pending since April, had on September 27 directed the Tilak Nagar police to lodge the FIR.

Published - September 30, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / judiciary (system of justice) / investigation / Electoral bonds

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.