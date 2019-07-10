Karnataka crisis rocks Rajya Sabha again, House adjourned till 2 pm

Congress members on Wednesday again disrupted proceedings in Rajya Sabha over the Karnataka crisis and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the party’s coalition government in the State.

Congress members were up on their feet as soon as listed papers and obituary reference were made but a stern message from Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu made them retreat.

Soon after Congress members stormed into the well of the House, forcing Mr. Naidu to adjourn proceedings till noon. When the House reassmbled, sloganeering continued forcing another adjournment till 2 pm.

At the start of proceedings, Mr. Naidu said he has not admitted notices by Congress members including Kapil Sibal under rule 267 seeking suspension of rules to take up their issue. “Let us not put democracy in danger,” he told agitated Congress members.

As they continued to protest, he said, “You don’t want to allow democracy to function here?” This prompted members to take their seat and the House took up Zero Hour where submissions of urgent public important are taken up.

Barely had four members made their Zero Hour submission when Congress members were up on their feet again, seemingly bolstered by the presence of their deputy leader Anand Sharma.

Mr. Sharma, who was not present in the House at the start of the proceedings, sought to raise the 267 notice given by his party colleagues but Naidu said the ruling of the chair is final.

“If any member has any problem, he can come and see me (later),” he said.

As Congress members moved into the well of the House shouting slogans, Naidu said, “You are taking of defections, have affection for this House.”

“Horse trading band karo (Stop horse trading of MLAs),” Congress members shouted from the well as Mr. Naidu ordered that nothing they say would go on record.

“Please allow democracy to function,” he pleaded. I cannot allow this in House.”

“What is defection (and) affection is for the Speaker (of the State Assembly) to decide,” he said before adjourning the proceedings.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha could not transact any business due to repeated adjournments forced by the Congress.

The Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after a spate of resignations by MLAs. The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.