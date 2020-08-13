Coronavirus | Karnataka cases touch a new high of 7,883

State also reports 113 deaths; Kerala’s tally rises with 1,212 fresh cases; A.P. records incidence of over 9,500 and 93 deaths

Karnataka reported 7,883 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a single day. With this, the total number of positive cases stood at 1.96 lakh.

Telangana recorded 1,897 cases on Tuesday, not very different from the previous day, taking the total to 84,544.

While 22,972 tests were performed on Tuesday with results of 1,221 awaited, 18,035 tests were performed on Monday. August 11 case additions included 479 from Greater Hyderabad, 172 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 162 from Rangareddy, 107 from Sangareddy, and 87 from Warangal Urban. Nine more patients died on Tuesday. Of the total 84,544 cases, 22,596 were active.

Andhra Pradesh added 9,597 new infections and 93 deaths in the 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

The Health Department said the tally had touched 2,54,146, the death toll was 2,296 while 90,425 persons were under treatment.

Four districts reported 10 or more deaths in the past day. They included Guntur (13), Prakasam (11), Chittoor (10) and Nellore (10). Srikakulam reported nine deaths, Anantapur and Kadapa seven deaths each, Visakhapatnam six and East Godavari and Vizianagaram five deaths each. Similarly, Kurnool and West Godavari reported four deaths each. Krishna district reported two deaths.

Guntur’s death toll went up to 255, just behind Kurnool’s 258. East Godavari reported the highest number of 1,332 cases followed by Chittoor with 1,235 new infections. They were followed by West Godavari (929), Visakhapatnam (797), Kurnool (781), Anantapur (781), Guntur (762), Nellore (723), Vizianagaram (593), Srikakulam (511), Prakasam (454), Kadapa (364) and Krishna (335).

Kerala’s cumulative case burden rose to 38,144 with 1,212 fresh cases on Wednesday. Of the 1,212 new cases, 1,097 were locally acquired infections, including that of 22 health-care workers. In 45 cases, the source of infection could not be identified.

Six deaths — two in Kasaragod, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam — took the toll to 126.

While the cumulative case burden was 38,144, there were 13,045 patients under treatment. Thiruvananthapuram again was at top slot for fresh cases. The district reported 266 cases, of which all except two were locally acquired infections. Malappuram reported 261 cases, 237 due to local transmission.

Other case additions were: Ernakulam 121, Alappuzha 118, Palakkad 81, Kozhikode 93, Kottayam 76, Kasaragod 68, Idukki 42, Kannur 31, Thrissur 19, Pathanamthitta 19, Wayanad 12 and Kollam 5.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with coastal clusters in Thiruvananthapuram showing a downward case trend, more relaxations would be allowed in the containment zone. He said that women fish vendors who buy fish from wholesale trading centres would be tested.

One rescue volunteer at Meppady in Wayanad had tested positive

In fresh mortality in Karnataka, 113 deaths were reported. The Department of Health said 701 out of 80,343 active cases were in intensive care.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)