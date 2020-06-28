Karnataka, A.P. witness a record spike in coronavirus cases

In an alarming rise, Andhra Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 813 fresh cases on Sunday as 25,778 samples were tested. It was the biggest single-day spike on both counts.

The toll mounted to 169 and the case tally to 13,098. Of the total, 7,021 cases were active and 5,908 patients had recovered. The tally of positive cases doubled since June 16. Deaths too doubled in 13 days.

Six new deaths occurred in Kurnool, five in Krishna districts and one in West Godavari district.

Of fresh cases, 755 were local, 50 were people from other States and five were returnees from abroad.

Most fresh local cases were in Kadapa (111) Kurnool (103), Guntur (90), Chittoor (82), Krishna (79) and West Godavari (71). They were followed by East Godavari (57), Anantapur (51), Visakhapatnam (44), Prakasam (41), Nellore (18) and Vizianagaram (8). There was no new case in Srikakulam.

So far 8.41 lakh samples were tested with a positivity rate of 1.56%, showing a slight increase. The recovery rate too slightly increased to 45.11%. The mortality rate was 1.29% and tests per million population 15,765.

Kerala reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 42 recoveries on Sunday. Active cases stood at 2,015.

Among new cases, 14 were people who contracted the infection from the community through local transmission. This included two doctors and three nurses of a private hospital at Edappal, Malappuram district, who tested positive in the RT-PCR tests done among health care workers, as part of a sentinel surveillance study.

Four persons in Kottayam district also got the disease through local transmission. The other “contact” cases were in Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Thrissur, Kannur and Palakkad.

The Government decided to decongest Medical College hospitals, which were dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the districts, by shifting all mild cases to first line treatment centres and keeping only patients with serious disease in MCHs. However, the centres had just become operational to accommodate in-patients in many districts. As the intake went up, the Government would provide round-the-clock care. Of the new cases, 68 were from abroad, and 36 from other States.

The new cases were in Kannur (26), Thrissur (17), Kollam (10), Alapuzha (10), Thiruvananthapuram (9), Ernakulam (7), Kozhikode (7), Kasaragod (6), Kottayam (5), Malappuram (5), Wayanad (5), Idukki (4), Palakkad (4) and Pathanamthitta (3).

The overall case tally was now 4,189 and recoveries were put at 2,150. The State had over 1.75 lakh people on surveillance and quarantine; 2,611 persons with mild symptoms were in hospitals.

The number of samples tested in 24 hours was 5,406.

Karnataka saw a further jump in COVID-19 cases with new cases on Sunday touching 1,267. Over 61% of these cases — 783 — were from Bengaluru.

The number of fatalities too was on the rise with 16 more deaths reported on Sunday. While four deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, three were from Dakshina Kannada, two each from Tumakuru and Bagalkot and one each from Dharwad, Hassan, Mysuru, Ballari and Kalaburgi. The number of ICU admissions rose with 243 patients being added.

The COVID-19 tally in Telangana touched 14,419 with 983 more testing positive. Four deaths were also reported. The fresh cases included 816 from Greater Hyderabad, 47 from Rangareddy and 33 from Mancherial.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)